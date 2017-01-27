Euro Rises Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.01.17 09:59
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Friday.


The euro rose to more than a 2-week high of 122.99 against the yen, from an early low of 122.22.


Against the pound, the Swiss franc and against the U.S. dollar, the euro advanced to 0.8518, 1.0694 and 1.0684 from early lows of 0.8472, 1.0673 and 1.0658, respectively.


If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 125.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the pound, 1.07 against the franc and 1.08 against the greenback.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



