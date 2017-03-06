Euro Retreats Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen



BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro retreated from recent gains against the other major currencies in the European session on Monday.


The euro fell to 1.0591 against the U.S. dollar, 0.8635 against the pound and 1.0692 against the Swiss franc, from more than a 2-week high of 1.0639, a 1-1/2-month high of 0.8669 and nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.0721, respectively.


Against the yen, the euro edged down to 120.37 from an early high of 121.13.


If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.03 against the greenback, 0.83 against the pound, 1.05 against the franc and 118.00 against the yen.


