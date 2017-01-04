Euro Recovers From Early Lows Ahead Of PMI Reports

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit publishes Italy's services PMI data.



Final PMI reports from France and Germany are due at 3.50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI results are due.

Ahead of these reports, the euro recovered from previous lows against the other major counterparts.

The euro was worth 1.0425 against the greenback, 122.77 against the yen, 0.8493 against the pound and 1.0699 against the Swiss franc as of 3:40 am ET.

