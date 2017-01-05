Euro Off Early Highs Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Eurozone PPI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat issues Eurozone producer prices.



Producer prices are expected to fall 0.1 percent annually in October after easing 0.4 percent in September.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the yen, it retreated from early highs against the rest of major counterparts.

The euro was valued at 1.0508 against the greenback, 122.46 against the yen, 0.8530 against the pound and 1.0708 against the Swiss franc as of 4:55 am ET.

