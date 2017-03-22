Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Mixed Following Eurozone Current Account Data
22.03.17 10:19
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone current account data for January has been released at 5:00 am ET Wednesday.
Following the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell further against the yen, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.
The euro was trading at 1.0786 against the greenback, 119.97 against the yen, 0.8652 against the pound and 1.0711 against the franc around 5:03 am ET.
