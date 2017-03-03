Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Mixed Ahead Of Services PMI Reports




03.03.17 09:58
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Friday, Markit Economics is due to release its services PMI figures for Italy.

PMI reports for France and Germany are due at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. The services PMI for the Eurozone is due 4:00 am ET.


Ahead of the reports, the euro traded mixed against the other major currencies. While the euro rose against the franc and the pound, it fell against the greenback and the yen.


As of 3:42 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8584 against the pound, 1.0655 against the Swiss franc, 1.0515 against the greenback and 120.16 against the yen.


