Euro Mixed Ahead Of PMI Reports

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Friday, Markit Economics is due to release its services PMI figures for Italy.



PMI reports for France and Germany are due at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. The manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone is due 4:00 am ET.

Ahead of the reports, the euro showed mixed trading against the other major currencies. While the euro rose against teh yen and the Swiss franc, it fell against the pound and the U.S. dollar.

As of 3:40 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8578 against the pound, 1.0685 against the Swiss franc, 1.0748 against the U.S. dollar and 121.68 against the yen.

