Euro Mixed Ahead Of PMI Reports

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Wednesday, Markit Economics is due to release its manufacturing PMI figures for Italy.



PMI reports for France and Germany are due at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. The manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone is due 4:00 am ET.

Ahead of the reports, the euro showed mixed trading against the other major currencies. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar and the yen, it fell against the pound and the Swiss franc.

As of 3:40 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8582 against the pound, 1.0682 against the Swiss franc, 1.0793 against the U.S. dollar and 122.43 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM