Euro Mixed Ahead Of German ZEW Economic Confidence Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6:00 am ET Tuesday, Eurozone industrial production for January and German ZEW economic sentiment index for March are due.



Production is expected to rise 1.4 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 1.6 percent fall in December. The economic sentiment index is seen rising to 13 in March from 10.4 in February.

Ahead of these data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the pound and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the U.S. dollar and the yen.

As of 5:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8777 against the pound, 1.0643 against the U.S. dollar, 1.0723 against the Swiss franc and 122.51 against the yen.

