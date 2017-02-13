Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Mixed Ahead Of German WPI




13.02.17 08:10
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price figures for January are due in the pre-European session on Monday at 2:00 am ET.

Wholesale prices rose by 2.8 percent year-on-year in December.


Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, it fell against the yen and the pound.


As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8502 against the pound, 1.0669 against the Swiss franc, 1.0632 against the U.S. dollar and 120.79 against the yen.


