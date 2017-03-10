Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Trade Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade data for January.



Exports are forecast to rise 2 percent on month and imports to grow 0.5 percent in January.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the pound, it rose against the yen and the Swiss franc.

The euro was worth 1.0595 against the greenback, 122.27 against the yen, 1.0726 against the Swiss franc and 0.8713 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

