Euro Mixed Ahead Of German PMI

24.03.17 09:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, PMI data for Germany is due.

The factory PMI is forecast to drop to 56.5 in March from 56.8 a month ago. On the other hand, the services PMI is seen at 54.5 versus 54.4 in February.


Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the pound, it fell against the Swiss franc.


As of 4:25 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8632 against the pound, 1.0709 against the Swiss franc, 1.0785 against the U.S. dollar and 120.03 against the yen.


