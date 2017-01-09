Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Industrial Production, Trade Data




09.01.17 08:11
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Monday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production and foreign trade data for November.

Industrial production is forecast to rise 0.7 percent on month in November following a 0.3 percent rise in October. Germany's exports are expected to gain 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, the same pace of growth as seen in October.


Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the greenback.


The euro was worth 1.0534 against the greenback, 123.62 against the yen, 1.0725 against the Swiss franc and 0.8645 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.


