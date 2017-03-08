Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Industrial Production




08.03.17 08:11
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is set to release German industrial production for January.

Economists expect the output to rise 2.6 percent on month, reversing a 3.0 percent decline in December.


Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the pound, it rose against the franc and the yen.


The euro was worth 1.0566 against the greenback, 120.17 against the yen, 0.8556 against the pound and 1.0710 against the Swiss franc as of 1:55 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05588 1,05656 -0,0007 -0,06% 08.03./09:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,05588 -0,06%  09:34
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
343 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 07.03.17
284122 QV ultimate (unlimited) 07.03.17
2412 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 02.03.17
39 Stirbt der Euro in Italien? 20.02.17
66298 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 18.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...