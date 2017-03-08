Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Industrial Production

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is set to release German industrial production for January.



Economists expect the output to rise 2.6 percent on month, reversing a 3.0 percent decline in December.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the pound, it rose against the franc and the yen.

The euro was worth 1.0566 against the greenback, 120.17 against the yen, 0.8556 against the pound and 1.0710 against the Swiss franc as of 1:55 am ET.

