Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Import Price Index




02.03.17 08:10
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import price index for January in the pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET.

Economists forecast Germany's producer prices to rise at a slower pace of 0.5 percent on month, following a 1.9 percent increase in December.


Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the greenback and the pound, it rose against the yen and the franc.


As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8574 against the pound, 1.0643 against the Swiss franc, 1.0528 against the U.S. dollar and 120.20 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05364 1,05512 -0,0015 -0,14% 02.03./09:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,05364 -0,14%  09:28
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
283909 QV ultimate (unlimited) 08:46
322 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 01.03.17
2410 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 22.02.17
39 Stirbt der Euro in Italien? 20.02.17
66298 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 18.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...