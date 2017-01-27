Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Import Price Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import prices for December in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET.



Import prices are forecast to rise 2.7 percent annually after increasing 0.3 percent in November.

Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, the yen and the Swiss franc, it fell against the U.S. dollar.

As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8504 against the pound, 1.0685 against the Swiss franc, 1.0666 against the U.S. dollar and 122.86 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

