Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Import Price Index




27.01.17 08:09
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import prices for December in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET.

Import prices are forecast to rise 2.7 percent annually after increasing 0.3 percent in November.


Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, the yen and the Swiss franc, it fell against the U.S. dollar.


As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8504 against the pound, 1.0685 against the Swiss franc, 1.0666 against the U.S. dollar and 122.86 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,06842 1,06797 0,0004 +0,04% 27.01./19:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,06842 +0,04%  19:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
27 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 18:30
283144 QV ultimate (unlimited) 18:06
  Löschung 11:56
66286 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 00:18
2377 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 24.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...