Euro Mixed Ahead Of German GfK Consumer Confidence

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's GfK consumer confidence survey results are due.



The sentiment index is seen at 10 in February versus 9.9 in January.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc and the yen, it declined against the greenback and the pound.

The euro was worth 1.0741 against the greenback, 122.04 against the yen, 1.0744 against the Swiss franc and 0.8496 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM