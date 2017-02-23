Euro Mixed Ahead Of German GDP, Gfk Consumer Sentiment Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's final GDP data for the fourth quarter and Gfk consumer sentiment index for March are due in pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET.



The economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent sequentially as initially estimated in the fourth quarter. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is seen at 10.1 in March versus 10.2 in February.

Ahead of these data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the Swiss franc, it fell against the U.S. dollar. Against the yen and the pound, the euro held steady.

As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8487 against the pound, 1.0668 against the Swiss franc, 1.0556 against the U.S. dollar and 119.56 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM