Euro Mixed Ahead Of German CPI Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's final inflation data for February.



Inflation is seen at 2.2 percent in February, in line with preliminary estimate.

Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, the Swiss franc and the yen, it fell against the U.S. dollar.

As of 2:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8748 against the pound, 1.0737 against the Swiss franc, 1.0643 against the U.S. dollar and 122.38 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

