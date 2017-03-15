Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone Unemployment Rate
15.03.17 11:09
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6:00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is set to release the Eurozone unemployment rate for the fourth quarter.
In the previous quarter, the jobless rate edged up 0.2 percent on a sequential basis.
Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound and the franc, it fell against the greenback and the yen.
The euro was worth 0.8707 against the pound, 1.0625 against the greenback, 1.0719 against the franc, 121.82 against the yen as of 5:55 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
