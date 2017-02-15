Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone Trade Balance




15.02.17 11:10
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is set to publish euro area foreign trade figures for December.

The trade surplus is forecast to fall to EUR 22.0 billion in December, from EUR 22.7 billion in the prior month.


Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the U.S.dollar, the franc and the yen, it rose against the pound.


As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8487 against the pound, 1.0641 against the Swiss franc, 1.0553 against the U.S. dollar and 120.81 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05524 1,05785 -0,0026 -0,25% 15.02./12:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,05524 -0,25%  12:42
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
283602 QV ultimate (unlimited) 12:40
270 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 12:18
66291 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 12.02.17
2397 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 12.02.17
  Löschung 27.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...