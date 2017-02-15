Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone Trade Balance

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is set to publish euro area foreign trade figures for December.



The trade surplus is forecast to fall to EUR 22.0 billion in December, from EUR 22.7 billion in the prior month.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the U.S.dollar, the franc and the yen, it rose against the pound.

As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8487 against the pound, 1.0641 against the Swiss franc, 1.0553 against the U.S. dollar and 120.81 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

