Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone Trade Balance

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurozone foreign trade data for November is due to be released.





Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the U.S. dollar and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the Swiss franc.

As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8773 against the pound, 1.0723 against the Swiss franc, 1.0592 against the U.S. dollar and 121.03 against the yen.

