Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index




09.01.17 10:42
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor sentiment data is due.

The indicator is expected to improve to 12 in January from 10 in December.


Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the franc, it rose against the pound. Against the yen, the euro eased.


The euro was worth 1.0537 against the greenback,123.38 against the yen, 1.0726 against the Swiss franc and 0.8654 against the pound at 4:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05186 1,05346 -0,0016 -0,15% 09.01./12:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,05186 -0,15%  12:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
282643 QV ultimate (unlimited) 11:27
66282 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 08.01.17
2028 jetzt € shorten II 01.01.17
10 US Präsident Trump 22.12.16
2368 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 09.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...