Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone PPI




02.02.17 11:14
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 pm ET Thursday, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area producer prices for December.

Prices are expected to climb 1.2 percent annually in December following a 0.1 percent rise in November.


Ahead of the data, euro showed mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen and the pound, it rose against the U.S.dollar and the Swiss franc.


As of 4.55 am ET the euro was trading at 0.8516 against the pound, 1.0815 against the U.S. dollar, 121.63 against the yen and 1.0689 against the Swiss franc.


