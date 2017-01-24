Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone Manufacturing PMI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit will release Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI for January.



Economists expect the index to come in at 54.8, slightly down from December score of 54.9.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro declined against the greenback, it held steady against the pound. Against the franc and the yen, it rose.

The euro was trading at 1.0748 against the greenback, 121.74 against the yen, 1.0731 against the Swiss franc and 0.8600 against the pound as of 3:55 am ET.

