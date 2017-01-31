Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone GDP, Inflation Data

Erweiterte Funktionen



31.01.17 11:13
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat is set to release Eurozone gross domestic product for the fourth quarter and inflation for January at 5:00 am ET Tuesday.

The CPI is seen rising 1.5 percent in January from 1.1 percent in December.


Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro climbed against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.


The euro was worth 1.0703 against the greenback, 121.85 against the yen, 1.0654 against the Swiss franc and 0.8610 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.


