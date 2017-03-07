Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone GDP Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat is set to release Eurozone final GDP data for the fourth quarter at 5:00 am ET Tuesday.



The euro area economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent in fourth quarter, in line with preliminary estimate.

Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it fell against the U.S.dollar, the pound and the yen.

The euro was worth 0.8660 against the pound, 1.0719 against the franc, 1.0569 against the greenback and 120.44 against the yen as of 4:55 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

