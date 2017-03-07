Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone GDP Data




07.03.17 11:10
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat is set to release Eurozone final GDP data for the fourth quarter at 5:00 am ET Tuesday.

The euro area economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent in fourth quarter, in line with preliminary estimate.


Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it fell against the U.S.dollar, the pound and the yen.


The euro was worth 0.8660 against the pound, 1.0719 against the franc, 1.0569 against the greenback and 120.44 against the yen as of 4:55 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,05733 1,05822 -0,0009 -0,08% 07.03./12:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,05733 -0,08%  12:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
284073 QV ultimate (unlimited) 12:14
330 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 05.03.17
2412 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 02.03.17
39 Stirbt der Euro in Italien? 20.02.17
66298 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 18.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...