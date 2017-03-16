Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone Consumer Prices

Erweiterte Funktionen



16.03.17 11:10
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6:00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat is slated to issue final euro area consumer prices for February.

Inflation is forecast to match the flash estimate of 2 percent.


Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro recovered from early lows against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the greenback and the franc.


The euro was worth 1.0708 against the greenback, 121.47 against the yen, 1.0705 against the franc and 0.8742 against the pound as of 5:55 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



