Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone Consumer Price Inflation




18.01.17 11:11
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat releases Eurozone final consumer price inflation for December and construction output for November at 5:00 am ET Wednesday.


Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the greenback. Against the franc, it declined.


The euro was worth 1.0689 against the greenback, 121.10 against the yen, 1.0712 against the franc and 0.8683 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,06878 1,07112 -0,0023 -0,22% 18.01./13:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,06878 -0,22%  13:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
282852 QV ultimate (unlimited) 11:13
2374 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 16.01.17
66285 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 13.01.17
2028 jetzt € shorten II 01.01.17
10 US Präsident Trump 22.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...