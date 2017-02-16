Euro Mixed Ahead Of ECB Minutes

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, European Central Bank is expected to release the monetary policy meeting accounts from the January meeting.





Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback, the pound and the franc, it held steady against the yen.

The euro was worth 1.0639 against the greenback, 0.8509 against the pound, 1.0647 against the Swiss franc and 120.78 against the yen as of 7:25 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

