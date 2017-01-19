Euro Mixed Ahead Of ECB Decision

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank will announce its decision on monetary policy.



The refi rate is expected to remain at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent.

Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the Swiss franc and the yen, it held steady against the pound and the greenback.

The euro was worth 1.0664 against the greenback, 122.32 against the yen, 1.0729 against the franc and 0.8654 against the pound as of 7:40 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

