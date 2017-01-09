Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Mixed After Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index




09.01.17 10:49
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor sentiment index has been released.

Following the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro declined against the yen, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.


The euro was trading at 1.0542 against the greenback, 123.31 against the yen, 1.0724 against the Swiss franc and 0.8676 against the pound around 4:32 am ET.


