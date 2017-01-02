Euro Mixed After Eurozone PMI Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of final Eurozone PMI data for December at 4:00 am ET Monday, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals.



While the euro changed little against the franc and the pound, it declined against the greenback and the yen.

The euro was trading at 1.0481 against the greenback, 123.03 against the yen, 1.0714 against the franc and 0.8495 against the pound around 4:04 am ET.

