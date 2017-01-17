Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed Following German ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey
17.01.17 11:18
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic sentiment survey results have been released.
The euro changed little against its major rivals after the data.
The euro was trading at 1.0675 against the greenback, 120.70 against the yen, 1.0714 against the franc and 0.8776 against the pound around 5:02 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,07109
|1,05982
|0,0113
|+1,06%
|17.01./12:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,07109
|+1,06%
|12:50
= Realtime
