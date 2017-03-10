Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed Following German Trade Data
10.03.17 08:19
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Germany's foreign trade data for January at 2:00 am ET Friday, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
The euro was trading at 1.0591 against the greenback, 122.24 against the yen, 1.0726 against the Swiss franc and 0.8712 against the pound around 2:02 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
