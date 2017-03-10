Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Little Changed Following German Trade Data




10.03.17 08:19
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Germany's foreign trade data for January at 2:00 am ET Friday, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


The euro was trading at 1.0591 against the greenback, 122.24 against the yen, 1.0726 against the Swiss franc and 0.8712 against the pound around 2:02 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
8,22 plus
+2,94%
12.035 plus
+0,47%
 plus
+0,35%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
796 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 07.03.17
21 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 09.02.17
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...