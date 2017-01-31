Euro Little Changed Following German Retail Sales

Erweiterte Funktionen



BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of German retail sales data for December at 2:00 am ET Tuesday, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


The euro was trading at 1.0691 against the greenback, 121.50 against the yen, 1.0645 against the Swiss franc and 0.8558 against the pound around 2:05 am ET.


