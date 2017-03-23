Euro Little Changed Following German GfK Consumer Sentiment Survey

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.03.17 08:18
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's GfK consumer sentiment survey results have been released.

The euro changed little against its major rivals after the data.


The euro was trading at 1.0799 against the greenback, 120.15 against the yen, 1.0708 against the franc and 0.8634 against the pound around 3:01 am ET.


