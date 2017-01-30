Euro Little Changed Following Eurozone Economic Sentiment Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Eurozone economic sentiment survey for January at 5:00 am ET Monday, the euro changed little against its major rivals.





The euro was trading at 1.0696 against the greenback, 122.67 against the yen, 1.0682 against the franc and 0.8536 against the pound around 5:03 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM