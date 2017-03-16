Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed Following Eurozone Consumer Prices
16.03.17 11:18
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Eurozone consumer prices for February at 6:00 am ET Thursday, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
The euro was trading at 1.0711 against the greenback, 121.49 against the yen, 1.0706 against the franc and 0.8744 against the pound around 6:01 am ET.
Aktuell
