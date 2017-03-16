Euro Little Changed Following Eurozone Consumer Prices

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Eurozone consumer prices for February at 6:00 am ET Thursday, the euro changed little against its major rivals.





The euro was trading at 1.0711 against the greenback, 121.49 against the yen, 1.0706 against the franc and 0.8744 against the pound around 6:01 am ET.

