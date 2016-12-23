Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After GfK Consumer Sentiment Index
23.12.16 08:18
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of German GfK consumer confidence survey data for January at 2:00 am ET Friday, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
The euro was trading at 1.0444 against the greenback, 0.8499 against the pound, 122.55 against the yen and 1.0708 against the Swiss franc around 2:01 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,04492
|1,04353
|0,0014
|+0,13%
|23.12./12:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,04
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,04492
|+0,13%
|12:53
= Realtime
