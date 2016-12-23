Euro Little Changed After GfK Consumer Sentiment Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of German GfK consumer confidence survey data for January at 2:00 am ET Friday, the euro changed little against its major rivals.





The euro was trading at 1.0444 against the greenback, 0.8499 against the pound, 122.55 against the yen and 1.0708 against the Swiss franc around 2:01 am ET.

