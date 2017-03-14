Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After German ZEW Economic Confidence Index
14.03.17 11:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6:00 am ET Tuesday, Eurozone industrial production for January and German ZEW economic sentiment index for March were released.
After these data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 6:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8776 against the pound, 1.0639 against the U.S. dollar, 1.0725 against the Swiss franc and 122.43 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,06336
|1,06523
|-0,0019
|-0,18%
|14.03./12:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,06336
|-0,18%
|12:43
