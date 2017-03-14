Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Little Changed After German ZEW Economic Confidence Index




14.03.17 11:17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6:00 am ET Tuesday, Eurozone industrial production for January and German ZEW economic sentiment index for March were released.


After these data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 6:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8776 against the pound, 1.0639 against the U.S. dollar, 1.0725 against the Swiss franc and 122.43 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip!
Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,06336 1,06523 -0,0019 -0,18% 14.03./12:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,06336 -0,18%  12:43
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip! Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
284255 QV ultimate (unlimited) 12:43
8 DAX30, ES50, EUR/USD, T-BO. 13.03.17
352 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 11.03.17
2414 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 09.03.17
39 Stirbt der Euro in Italien? 20.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...