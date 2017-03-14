Euro Little Changed After German ZEW Economic Confidence Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6:00 am ET Tuesday, Eurozone industrial production for January and German ZEW economic sentiment index for March were released.





After these data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

As of 6:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8776 against the pound, 1.0639 against the U.S. dollar, 1.0725 against the Swiss franc and 122.43 against the yen.

