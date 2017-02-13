Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After German WPI
13.02.17 08:16
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price figures for January were released in the pre-European session on Monday at 2:00 am ET.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8496 against the pound, 1.0669 against the Swiss franc, 1.0630 against the U.S. dollar and 120.75 against the yen.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,06476
|1,06411
|0,0007
|+0,06%
|13.02./09:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,06476
|+0,06%
|09:08
