Euro Little Changed After German WPI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price figures for December was released in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET.





After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8739 against the pound, 1.0722 against the Swiss franc, 1.0625 against the U.S. dollar and 121.93 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM