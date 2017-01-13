Euro Little Changed After German WPI

Erweiterte Funktionen



13.01.17 08:16
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price figures for December was released in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8739 against the pound, 1.0722 against the Swiss franc, 1.0625 against the U.S. dollar and 121.93 against the yen.


