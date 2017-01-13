Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After German WPI
13.01.17 08:16
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price figures for December was released in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8739 against the pound, 1.0722 against the Swiss franc, 1.0625 against the U.S. dollar and 121.93 against the yen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,06352
|1,06126
|0,0023
|+0,21%
|13.01./10:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,06352
|+0,21%
|10:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
