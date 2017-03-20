Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After German PPI
20.03.17 08:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Monday, Destatis issued producer prices for February.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 3:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8683 against the pound, 1.0729 against the Swiss franc, 1.0767 against the U.S. dollar and 121.36 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,0761
|1,07395
|0,0022
|+0,20%
|20.03./09:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,0761
|+0,20%
|09:50
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|284380
|QV ultimate (unlimited)
|09:24
|27
|DAX30, ES50, EUR/USD, T-BO.
|07:39
|366
|News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu.
|17.03.17
|11
|Funktioniert Fibonnaci?
|16.03.17
|2415
|SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER
|16.03.17