Euro Little Changed After German PPI




20.03.17 08:17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Monday, Destatis issued producer prices for February.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 3:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8683 against the pound, 1.0729 against the Swiss franc, 1.0767 against the U.S. dollar and 121.36 against the yen.


