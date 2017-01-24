Euro Little Changed After German Manufacturing PMI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of German flash manufacturing PMI for January at 3:30 am ET Tuesday, the euro changed little against its major rivals.





The euro was trading at 1.0747 against the greenback, 121.78 against the yen, 1.0732 against the Swiss franc and 0.8609 against the pound around 3:32 am ET.

