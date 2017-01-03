Euro Little Changed After German Jobless Rate

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of German jobless rate for December at 3:55 am ET Tuesday, the euro changed little against its major counterparts.





The euro was trading at 1.0436 against the greenback, 123.15 against the yen, 1.0703 against the franc and 0.8518 against the pound around 3:59 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

