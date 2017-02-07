Euro Little Changed After German Industrial Output

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.02.17 08:16
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis issued Germany's industrial output figures for December in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8593 against the pound, 1.0645 against the Swiss franc, 1.0695 against the U.S. dollar and 119.64 against the yen.


