Euro Little Changed After German Industrial Output
07.02.17 08:16
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis issued Germany's industrial output figures for December in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8593 against the pound, 1.0645 against the Swiss franc, 1.0695 against the U.S. dollar and 119.64 against the yen.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,06592
|1,07485
|-0,0089
|-0,83%
|07.02./10:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,06592
|-0,83%
|10:21
