Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Little Changed After German Import Price Index




29.03.17 08:21
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of German import price index for February at 2:00 am ET Tuesday, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


The euro was trading at 1.0810 against the greenback, 1.0726 against the franc, 0.8718 against the pound and 120.14 against the yen around 2:03 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,07903 1,08133 -0,0023 -0,21% 29.03./10:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,07903 -0,21%  10:24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
284627 QV ultimate (unlimited) 10:20
2417 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 27.03.17
373 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 27.03.17
27 DAX30, ES50, EUR/USD, T-BO. 20.03.17
11 Funktioniert Fibonnaci? 16.03.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...