Euro Little Changed After German Import Price Index
27.01.17 08:16
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis issued Germany's import prices for December in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8507 against the pound, 1.0665 against the Swiss franc, 1.0685 against the U.S. dollar and 122.85 against the yen.
