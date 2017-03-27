Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After German Ifo Business Sentiment Index
27.03.17 10:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Monday, Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey results for March were released.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 4:01 am ET,the euro was trading at 0.8645 against the pound, 1.0702 against the Swiss franc, 1.0866 against the U.S. dollar and 119.74 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
